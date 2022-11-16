Juventus still undecided on the immediate future of Kaio Jorge

Kaio Jorge is close to a return to full fitness after his long-term injury which has sidelined him since the start of this year.

The attacker had been close to finally breaking into the Bianconeri first team before the injury struck.

He has since been on the sidelines and we expect him to return to the field next month.

However, he will struggle to break into the Juventus team to get the playing time he needs.

Juve might have to send him out on loan, with plenty of clubs open to adding him to their squad.

However, a report on Football Italia insists the Bianconeri still haven’t made a decision on his future yet.

It claims they remain undecided on if they should keep him in their team or the Next Gen.

The other option will be to send him out on loan, but it is not an idea that is gaining support inside the club now.

Juve FC Says

Jorge is still very young and he needs regular game time to reach his full potential as a footballer.

He will be on the bench for much of the second half of this season if he stays in Turin, which makes sending him out on loan the perfect thing to do.

However, we must find the right club and any team interested in taking him must agree to hand him regular game time.