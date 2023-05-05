On Wednesday, Leandro Paredes was the author of a surprising opener when Juventus hosted Lecce at the Allianz Stadium.

The Argentine, who’s been struggling for form and playing time since the start of the season, managed to score his maiden Juve goal from a direct freekick.

Asides from the goal, the 28-year-old enjoyed what was arguably his best display in the current campaign, pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

In his post-match interview, Paredes said that he’s enjoying life at Juventus. However, his recent exploit may have come a little too late.

According to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, the management still doesn’t intend to maintain the services of the World Cup winner beyond the current campaign.

The player sealed a loan switch from Paris Saint-Germain last season, but the Italians don’t have to make the deal permanent, as the obligation clause faltered due to the early elimination from the Champions League.

But while Juventus still have the right to buy the player for 22.5 million euros, they don’t plan to exercise this option, as Balice reports.

Juve FC say

For one reason or another, it just hasn’t worked out for Paredes at Juventus. At this point, splashing a large sum of cash on his services would be unjustified, to say the least, not to mention his hefty salary.

The club already has a ready-made replacement, in the shape of Nicolò Rovella, waiting in the wings. The young midfielder is currently on loan at Monza, and has showcased enough talent to warrant a fair chance in Turin.