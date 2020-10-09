Juventus still very much in the race to sign Barcelona attacker

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Juventus may have failed to land Barcelona attacker, Ousmane Dembele this summer, the Biaconeri haven’t given up hopes of landing him.

The Frenchman was set for an exit from the Catalan outfit this summer after an injury-ravaged time at the Spanish side since he joined them in 2017.

The Catalans were overhauling their team in this transfer window and he was one player that should have left.

Juve tried but failed to sign him and they have landed their most important summer target, Federico Chiesa, but Dembele is still on their mind, according to the report.

The Frenchman also has interest from the Premier League with Manchester United just failing in their bid to land him before the transfer window closed.

The 23-year old’s career has been plagued by injuries, but he remains one of the best attackers of his generation.

He has under two years to run on his current deal at the Spanish giants and that might put Juventus in a good position to sign him at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri still has Douglas Costa on their books and if Bayern Munich doesn’t make his loan deal permanent, they will have to look for a way to sell him.