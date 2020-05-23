Juventus still want Erling Haaland

Reports from Italy suggest Juventus will look to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next year as a long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bianconeri made a push to sign the striker last summer and during the winter transfer window, only to lose out to Borussia Dortmund.

Sportmediaset and Tuttosport report that Juve will look to make a bid for the 19-year-old next year as Ronaldo’s contract ends in 2022.

In the interim, it’s suggested Juve will make a bid for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik to replace Gonzalo Higuain who looks almost certain to leave this summer.

Juve will then look to exercise the €75m release clause in Haaland’s contract to bring him to Turin in June 2021 where he could spend a season alongside Ronaldo.