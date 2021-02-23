Juventus still want Milik, here is how much he will cost them

Arkadiusz Milik is one player that Juventus has long been associated with and they might finally get their man in the summer.

The Pole was denied a move away from Napoli at the start of this season as the Partenopei was asking for an unrealistic transfer fee.

He has finally moved to another team after joining Marseille last month, but he is only in France on loan.

The French side has the option to redeem his signature permanently for 12m euros.

But Tutto sport via Calciomercato claims Juventus remain interested in his signature and they are monitoring his future development while he is in France.

It adds that if his loan team cannot redeem him, the Bianconeri will pounce to land him.

At 12m euros, Juve will get one of the best attackers in Europe who also has valuable experience playing in Serie A.

He has been a player of Napoli since 2016, where he scored 48 goals for them before leaving for France.

He has already netted one goal in two appearances in France and might become the backup striker to Alvaro Morata next season.

The report also seems to suggest that there is no anti-Juve clause in the stated fee.