Juventus still wants a player many European clubs are keen on

Juventus is always attentive to the future of the best players in Serie A as they look to remain the top club in Italy.

The Bianconeri are always on the lookout for the next available soon-to-be free agent and one has been on their radar.

Nikola Milenkovic would have been a free agent at the end of this season, but he extended his Fiorentina deal until 2023.

That hasn’t stopped clubs from looking to sign him and Calciomercato says his future remains far from La Viola.

The report says the defender is still likely to leave at the end of this season and Juve is one of the clubs positioned to sign him.

The Bianconeri are not the only club interested in his signature and they could face serious competition from Fabio Paratici’s Tottenham and West Ham from the Premier League.

Both clubs could convince him to make the move to the EPL, but his chances of winning a trophy with either are slim.

But at Juventus, he will play for one of the best clubs in Europe and he would have a much stronger chance of playing regularly in the Champions League and winning trophies.