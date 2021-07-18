Juventus still wants Aouar but they face competition from three top clubs

Houssem Aouar remains a transfer target of Juventus even though the Bianconeri seem to have turned to other targets in recent weeks.

The French midfielder has been one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders in the last year and he has serious interest from the likes of Arsenal.

Tuttomercatoweb says the midfielder is also a target of PSG who has continued to bolster their squad in this transfer window.

They have signed the likes of Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma in this transfer window.

PSG remain one of the serious rivals Juve faces in their bid to sign Aouar, but the Bianconeri will also have to worry about Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Gunners have wanted to sign him for a long time now and they even put in a bid for him last summer.

Liverpool has lost Georginio Wijnaldum and they might target Aouar as his replacement.

Lyon remains keen to sell as he has two more years left on his current deal and could allow him to leave for a lower transfer fee than they wanted last season.

Juve’s focus is on securing a deal with Sassuolo for the signature of Manuel Locatelli at the moment.

It is unlikely that they would sign another player before completing the transfer of the Euro 2020 winner.