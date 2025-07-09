Juventus expressed a strong interest in signing Ronald Araujo a year ago, as the defender appeared uncertain about his future at Barcelona due to increasing competition for playing time. At that point, there was genuine belief within the Bianconeri camp that the Uruguayan might be open to a move to Turin.

However, Barcelona managed to persuade the centre back to stay, and he subsequently signed a long-term contract extension with the Spanish giants. Since then, Araujo has continued to prove himself as one of the most reliable and accomplished defenders in world football, reinforcing his value to both club and country.

Expiry Date Set on Araujo’s Release Clause

Juventus have remained admirers of Araujo’s talents and would still like to bring him to the Allianz Stadium. However, doing so would require them to trigger the release clause included in his Barcelona contract. The clause, reportedly worth 60 million euros, offers a direct route to securing his signature, but only within a limited window.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, that release clause will expire around 15 July, leaving any interested club with a short timeframe in which to act. Once the clause is no longer valid, Barcelona would be in a position to demand a higher fee or simply reject any approach altogether.

Financial Constraints Could Block the Deal

While Juventus continue to work on strengthening its squad, financial prudence remains a key concern. The club has already been active in the transfer market and may not have the financial resources available to commit to a deal of this magnitude, particularly for a position that is not considered a pressing weakness.

Araujo’s quality is not in doubt, and he would certainly enhance any defensive unit. However, at 60 million euros, the move appears unfeasible for Juventus at this time. Unless the situation changes drastically, the Bianconeri are unlikely to proceed with a formal approach this summer.

As impressive as Araujo is, the current circumstances suggest Juventus will need to focus on more economical alternatives to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign.