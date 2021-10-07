Juventus still wants Vlahovic and Tchouaméni: Here is how they plan to sign both players

Juventus remains keen to add Dusan Vlahovic and Aurelien Tchouaméni to their squad soon.

Both youngsters have been top of the Juve transfer wishlist for sometime now as they look to reduce the average age of their squad members.

They failed to sign either of them in the last summer transfer window, but look set to do that when the transfer window reopens next summer.

Tuttomercatoweb says they plan to sign a midfielder and an attacker in the summer of 2022 and both players are top of their list.

Tchouaméni will only join them if they sell one of their midfielders with Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie currently on their transfer list.

Both midfielders have suitors and if Juve succeeds in selling them, they would turn to the AS Monaco talent immediately.

Juve is monitoring the contract situation of Vlahovic and they are happy that he has rejected La Viola’s latest contract.

The report says as soon as it becomes clear that he would leave, they will do all they can to bring him to Turin next summer.

Pursuing both players shows Juve remains committed to adding young players to their squad despite replacing Andrea Pirlo with Max Allegri in the summer.