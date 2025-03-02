Juventus defender Renato Veiga has been out of action for weeks, leaving Thiago Motta with limited choices at the back.

The 21-year-old signed for the Old Lady on loan from Chelsea last January, arriving as a replacement for the injured Gleison Bremer. Just a few days following his arrival, Pierre Kalulu succumbed to injury, thus forcing Thiago Motta to thrust the Portuguese immediately.

Nevertheless, the young centre-back proved up to the task, forming a swift understanding with Federico Gatti and helping the club earn four victories in a row across all competitions.

However, this purple patch was interrupted at the worst possible time. Veiga himself suffered a muscle injury during the decisive second leg against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off, a contest that ended with the club’s elimination from the competition.

Afterwards, tests revealed the Chelsea loanee sustained a muscle lesion in the right leg which should rule him out of action for around a month.

According to IlBianconero, the medical staff will be assessing the player’s condition in the coming weeks, but he’s more likely to return following the international break.

Hence, in addition to Monday’s contest against Hellas Verona, Veiga should also skip the next two Serie A fixtures against Atalanta at home and Fiorentina away.

The defender could potentially return to the squad on March 29th when Juventus welcome Genoa at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

In the meantime, Motta will continue to rely on Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly at the heart of the backline, while Kalulu’s return represents a significant boost for the backline. The Frenchman will be in the squad tomorrow, but is unlikely to play from the start. The Milan loanee can play either as a centre-back or a right-back, which makes him an important option for the manager.