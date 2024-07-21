Juventus are further progressing in their attempts to land Jean-Clair Todibo, but an agreement with Nice remains missing.

In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have pinpointed the French defender as their primary target for the backline.

Thiago Motta will be counting on the ferocious Gleison Bremer at the heart of his four-man defense, but he’s hoping to pair him with a more technical profile.

After missing out on Arsenal-bound Riccardo Calafiori, the Serie A giants turned their attention to Todibo who has been a stalwart at the back for Nice since 2021.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have been engaged in daily talks as they seek a definitive agreement.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Negotiations between Juventus and OGC Nice for Jean-Clair Todibo are ongoing on daily basis. Todibo has already agreed on joining Juve two weeks ago, contract terms are in place over five year deal. Juventus plan to bid under €40m fee, talks continue… Todibo, waiting. pic.twitter.com/hGCrYM19ro — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2024

The Ligue 1 side is requesting a transfer fee of 40 million euros, but the Old Lady is trying to drive the price down.

Romano adds that Juventus have already agreed personal terms with Todibo a couple of weeks ago. The 24-year-old is keen to make the move to the Allianz Stadium, refusing all other destinations.

The France international rose through the ranks of Toulouse and had an early-career experience at Barcelona, but never truly had his breakthrough at the Camp Nou.

Nevertheless, he managed to prove his worth for Nice over the past few years, thus reigniting the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The defender was on the cusp of joining Manchester United earlier this summer, but UEFA blocked the transfer due to a regulation preventing two sister clubs from conducting operations when participating in the same competition, in this care the Europa League.