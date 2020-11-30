Juventus still working on Serie A midfielder target

Calciomercato claims that Juventus is still very interested in a move for AC Milan midfielder, Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkish midfielder was recently seen in the company of Merih Demiral and their image together has been slammed as rumours continue to link him with a move to the Italian champions.

He is still having a contract standoff with Milan as he enters the final few months of his current deal with them. From January, he will be able to speak to other teams, if he hasn’t reached an agreement with Juventus.

The Bianconeri remain keen on signing him, and the report claims that contacts have already been made about signing him for free.

Although Milan still has hopes of signing the midfielder on to a new deal, there is a serious possibility that he is leaving.

Manchester United also wants him, and that raises the stakes for Juventus, yet the report claims that the current sticking point over his move to Turin is because the player is still requesting that Juventus pays him 7m per season.

It says that if the player lowers his demands, then the transfer can happen, however, if he continues to insist and Manchester United remain firm in signing him, then the move will likely not happen.