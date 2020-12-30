Juventus strike 135Million sponsorship deal to boost budgets

Juventus have landed a three year deal with Jeep to keep their brand on their shirts as the main sponsor.

The classy car manufacturer have been close to us since the summer of 2012, and will remain on the face of our famous Black & White until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Jeep has become linked with the club after many years together, and I can’t help but feel pleased that our two prestigious names will stay together moving forward.

The deal may well have been perfectly timed as we look to delve into the transfer market next month, with our finances having been rumoured to be on the soft side at present.

The Old Lady along with most professional clubs have taken a huge hit in earnings since the Coronavirus pandemic started, with a huge loss of matchday revenue taking its toll on clubs.

This deal could well have given us a little comfort as we look into improving our side as we look to push on and challenge for the Scudetto, which if we succeed will be our tenth consecutive championship.

We are currently linked with bringing in a new centre-forward, but I can’t help but feel another centre-back is also a necessity next month.

Which position should Juve concentrate on in the coming window? Do Jeep and Juventus come hand-in-hand when thinking of one another?

Patrick