Juventus coach Thiago Motta could soon receive an important boost on the injury front, as Arkadiusz Milik could finally make his return to the pitch.

The Pole has been dealing with a long-standing knee problem that even cost him a place in his nation’s Euro 2024 squad.

Nevertheless, his return to action could ensue sooner rather than later.

According to Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero, Milik could be available against his former employers Napoli this weekend.

The Bianconeri will host the Partenopei on Saturday evening at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. This clash will mark Antonio Conte’s return to his old ground.

So it remains to be seen if Milik will be able to take part in the action, perhaps coming on for a second-half cameo.

The 30-year-old was expected to be offloaded last summer after finding himself among the exiles in Turin.

But like Weston McKennie, he eventually found a way back to Motta’s main host. After all, the former Ajax striker doesn’t have any other natural replacement for Dusan Vlahovic in the centre-forward role.

The Poland international joined Juventus in the summer of 2022, initially on loan from Marseille, before completing a permanent switch the following year.

His contract with the Old Lady is valid until the summer of 2026.