Following a positive start to the season, Dusan Vlahovic had to miss the last two Juventus encounters.

The Serbian scored four goals from the first four fixtures of the campaign. He then entered the pitch as a substitute against Lecce before getting dropped from the Bergamo trip and last weekend’s Derby della Mole due to lower back pain.

Moreover, the 23-year-old remains in Turin during the international back in the hopes of restoring his optimal physical condition as soon as possible.

According to ilBianconero, Vlahovic is aiming to make his return for the clash between Milan and Juventus at San Siro.

The Rossoneri will host the Bianconeri in a major showdown that will ensue straight after the international break.

As the source reveals, Juventus are optimistic about the striker’s chances of receiving a call-up and even challenge for a starting spot in Max Allegri’s formation.

For his part, Federico Chiesa also missed the last fixture against Torino. However, the Italian still joined Luciano Spalletti’s Italy squad and could make an appearance during the Azzurri’s upcoming fixtures.

So barring any unforeseen setbacks, the 25-year-old should be fit enough to lead the Old Lady’s charge when the two Serie A giants collide on October 22.

As for the Rossoneri, they will be without their key French duo Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez who will both miss the encounter through suspension.