Juventus striker amongst the Top 5 Serie A players to earn fouls

While the Serie A players are enjoying their mid-season vacations, this appears to be a perfect timing to reflect on some of the stats registered during the first half of the campaign.

According to ilBianconero, Dusan Vlahovic isn’t only leading the goal-scoring charts, but is also the player who has been fouled the most.

The source says that the Fiorentina striker was on the receiving end of 47 fouls.

The Serbian is then followed by Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi and Cagliari’s Joao Pedro who complete the podium with 42 fouls each.

Bologna’s Matias Svanberg is right behind them with 39 fouls, while Juve’s Alvaro Morata is fifth after earning 38 fouls.

Quite surprisingly, the next Bianconeri player to appear on the list is Alex Sandro who conceded 24 fouls and finishes 39th on the overall list.

The Brazilian earned one foul more than Juan Cuadrado and two more than Paulo Dybala.

Juve FC say

Fouls are hardly the best stat to measure the players’ performances, but it does tell us a thing or two.

Surely Morata’s earned fouls can’t make up for the lack of goals, but this stat is an indication on the player’s willingness to fight for every ball.

The Spaniard is hard working player who tries his best to defend the ball at this feet, which can force the frustrated defender to commit a foul against him

Alex Sandro’s tally is another surprising stat for sure.