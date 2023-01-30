Juventus striker Arek Milik risks several weeks out of action

Just when Dusan Vlahovic made his long awaited return to action, Juve’s attack suffered a painful blow as Arkadiusz Milik left the pitch injured during yesterday’s defeat at the hands of Monza.

The Pole entered the pitch in the second half as a replacement for the disappointing Moise Kean, but his match ended prematurely after sustaining a knock to the left thigh, reducing the Bianconeri to 10 men in what surely was the deadly blow which sealed the embarrassing loss.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Milik could be out of action for a period between 20 and 30 days.

However, this is only a primary estimation from the source. The striker will undergo tests at J-Medical center on Monday to determine the exact extent of the injury.

This season, the 28-year-old has scored eight goals for Juventus in all competitions. He’s currently on loan from Olympique Marseille, and it remains to be seen if the Italian club will maintain his services on a permanent basis.

Since his arrival to Turin, Milik has been an instrumental player for Max Allegri, scoring several decisive goals.

Thankfully, the injury crisis has eased up recently with several players making their return to the squad, but the Polish centre forward could be dearly missed, especially if Kean and Vlahovic struggle in front of goal.