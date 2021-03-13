Juventus striker asks to stay at the club

Despite receiving harsh criticism for his performance against Porto in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, Alvaro Morata’s season has been mostly positive.

The Spanish striker became a fan favorite during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2016, but eventually had to return to Real Madrid who exercised their buy-back option.

Nevertheless, Juventus remained in the heart of the 28-year-old, and when the opportunity arose, he didn’t hesitate before rejoining the Old Lady last summer.

Although it hasn’t always been rosy this year, Morata has been a vital part in Andrea Pirlo’s tactical scheme, and the whole team looks much more dangerous with his presence on the pitch.

The former Chelsea man arrived to Juventus on an initial loan move worth 10 million euros, but he can be redeemed from Atletico Madrid for an additional 45 millions.

According to Tuttosport (via ilBianconero), the striker has already told the club’s directors that he intends to remain in Turin beyond the season.

Whilst it’s believed that the Bianconeri management does share the same intentions with the player, it remains to be seen which formula will be adopted in this regard.

As mentioned above, the club can buy Morata’s outrights by the end of the season for 45 million euros, but another contractual option is on the table.

Juve have the right to renew the player’s loan for another season. That would cost the club another 10 millions as a loan fee.

In this case, the Old Lady would have the right to redeem the player for 35 million euros by the end of the 2021/22 season.

The latter option seems the more likely one at the moment.