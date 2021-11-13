Juventus striker back from injury as he looks to fight for more first team chances

Moise Kean has missed the last few games for Juventus through injury, but he is now back in contention to play Juve’s next match.

More important than the matches the striker has missed are the chances he has been unable to take on the field when he plays.

Kean joined the Bianconeri in the summer after Cristiano Ronaldo had been sold and the hope was that he would add goals to the club and reduce the reliance on the likes of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala.

The Italy international has been in poor form and Calciomercato reports that his return to fitness comes when he needs to deliver goals for the club to show he can be relied on.

Juve FC Say

Kean left Juventus for Everton too early in his development and the striker is yet to show the promise we saw when he first broke into the Bianconeri senior squad.

The timing of his return to Turin has also not helped him, considering that the club is being rebuilt this season.

Regardless of these factors, the striker is still young at 21 and has to show much more adaptation.

His abilities are clear and he proved to be a great striker while on loan at PSG last season.

If he wants to build a career at Juve, he simply has to score. If he doesn’t, he faces a very uncertain future at the club.