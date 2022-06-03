Juventus striker chase hots up as three targets find the net

Juventus are in the hunt for a striker this summer, with just one striker currently known to be staying in Turin at present.

With only Dusan Vlahovic currently confirmed to be leading our attack next term, we are being linked with a number of potential targets, including Alvaro Morata who has spent the last two seasons on loan with the club.

The Spaniard opened the scoring for Spain against Portugal this week in a fine team move, where some neat interchanging between the three forwards meant that their rivals had no chance of stopping our on-loan star from netting.

Marko Arnautovic also opened the scoring for his country Austria, with him giving new boss Ralf Rangnick the perfect start to life in his job as they went onto win 4-0 away at Croatia.

Memphis Depay may not have opened the scoring as his side went onto get a convincing 4-1 win over Belgium, but he did grab himself a brace in what was a thoroughly impressive performance, one which will certainly not put off any of his potential suitors.

The Dutch forward could well be the ideal replacement for Paulo Dybala, with his ability to play anywhere in attack, and with him having a nice mix of creativity, trickery and finishing.

Should Depay be high up on our wishlist this summer?

Patrick