Juventus striker chosen amongst the flops of the Serie A weekend

May 4, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Despite earning a victory that ultimately sealed the club’s spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League, Juve’s performance against Venezia was anything but inspiring.

The Bianconeri had to rely on Leonardo Bonucci’s heroics who scored twice from dead-ball situation to earn his side a slight win at home against the Venetians who lay at the very bottom of the Serie A table.

Several Juventus players performed way below the expectations last weekend, and one of them received an unceremonious mention.

Calciomercato picked Dusan Vlahovic as one of the eleven flops from the 35th round of Serie A.

The Serbian has been visibly struggling for fitness as of late following a grueling schedule that left its toll on his physical condition.

The former Fiorentina man lacked sharpness in front of goal last weekend, and he joins the Sassuolo duo of Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori in the flop lineup.

The Neroverdi astonishingly lost 1-6 to Napoli at the Maradona Stadium, which explains why they dominate the formation with four players.

The lineup also features Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Teracciano whose blunder allowed Rafael Leao to score a crucial winner for Milan, as well as Domenico Criscito who wasted a late spot kick for Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna.

Flop Formation (4-3-1-2): Terraciano (Fiorentina); Stojanovic (Empoli), Chiriches (Sassuolo), Patric (Lazio), Criscito (Genoa); Basic (Lazio), Cataldi (Lazio), Djuricic (Sassuolo); Raspadori (Sassuolo); Scamacca (Sassuolo), Vlahovic (Juventus)

