Following a brief break, Juventus resumed training last Tuesday, albeit in the absence of the eleven players who are taking part in the World Cup.

Therefore, the Italian contingent consists the majority of Max Allegri’s remnants, and it seems that one particular player has been catching the eye in the early days of the training camp.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Moise Kean has been in a great form since his return to Turin, and is already making a strong claim for a starting spot against Cremonese on January 4,

The 22-year-old had already been on a hot streak before the break, scoring the winner in Verona before bagging a wonderful brace against Lazio on the final Serie A contest of the year.

The source reminds us of the Italian’s troubles earlier in the campaign, both one and off the pitch, but he has now turned the page. The report also credits Allegri’s work for the player’s recent revival.

Kean’s time at Juventus has always been marked by highs and lows. So let’s hope that he manages to keep the good times rolling following the break.

With Dusan Vlahovic still suffering from pain in what is increasingly becoming a mysterious condition, the Italian has a golden chance to prove his worth in the grueling run following the campaign’s restart.