During yesterday’s pre-match conference, Juventus coach Max Allegri raised some doubts regarding the condition of Moise Kean.

The Bianconeri will host Lecce this evening at the Allianz Stadium, and some were expecting to see the Italian making his first start of the season in the midweek round.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old might not even make it to the bench, explains Tuttosport via JuventusNews24.

As the manager revealed on Monday, the striker couldn’t conclude his training session after sustaining a knock.

Fortunately, his condition isn’t serious. However, the source expects the club to drop him from the matchday squad as a precautionary measure.

Following today’s contest, the Bianconeri will face a major test in the weekend when they travel to Bergamo to take on Atalanta.

Therefore, Allegri wouldn’t want to run any risks. He prefers to rest his striker and allow him to recover in time for the weekend trip.

The former Everton and PSG man has made three appearances this season, all coming from the bench. Allegri has been relying on Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa upfront.

Based on the probable formation, the manager will drop the Serbian from the starting lineup for the first time.

But with Kean unavailable, Arkadiusz Milik will step up and try to make the most of his first starting appearance of the campaign.