An exchange deal could be brewing between Juventus and Nice, involving Khephren Thuram and Arkadiusz Milik.

According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri are pushing hard to secure the services of the 23-year-old midfielder.

The Frenchman has reportedly rejected other offers as he only has eyes for Juventus. He would like to follow in the footsteps of his father Lilian who plied his trade in Turin between 2001 and 2006.

A challenge with his older brother Marcus – who represents Inter – is another intriguing prospect for the young midfielder.

As the Turin-based newspaper reveals, Thuram’s valuation is somewhere between 15 and 20 million euros. Nice no longer have much leverage in the negotiations as the player’s contract will expire next summer.

Moreover, the source believes the Bianconeri can lower the cost by inserting Milik in the package. The striker is a profile that could interest the Ligue 1 side.

The 30-year-old is familiar with French football having represented Olympique Marseille before making the move to the Allianz Stadium in 2022. The report believes the Pole’s valuation is around 8 million euros.

Therefore, Juventus are hoping to put the deal over the line, as they consider Khephren to be the right profile to replace his compatriot Adrien Rabiot who’s yet to renew his expiring contract.

On a relative note, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese explains that Thuram’s transfer fee and salary combined would cost Juventus the same figures as Rabiot’s high wages.

Khephren was born in Parma during his father’s stint at the Emilian club. He rose through the ranks of Monaco before making the move to Nice in 2019.