With Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa now set to stay at the club, Moise Kean could be the closest Juventus striker to the exit door.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a positive pre-season but is yet to make an appearance in an official match. A slight knock ruled him out of the opening match and then he was an unused sub last weekend.

According to ilBianconero, the transfer to Fulham has now faded as the English club deemed Juve’s asking price excessive. The Bianconeri reportedly asked for a figure between 35 and 40 million euros.

On the other hand, the road that leads to Roma has been blocked by the imminent arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Although Sevilla remain a suitor, Juventus have already rejected their proposal of a dry loan, with the Italians also having to contribute to his wages.

Nevertheless, the source claims that Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli is still searching the market in an attempt to find a solution by Friday.

Offloading Kean would allow the Old Lady to pursue one of the club’s transfer directors. The management may attempt to lure Alvaro Morata to a third stint at the Allianz Stadium.

Alternatively, Juventus could decide to launch a last-ditch attempt for Domenico Berardi, even if Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali insists that the player will remain at the Mapei Stadium.

But in any case, resolving Kean’s future remains key to unlocking any late transfer maneuvers.