Juventus striker determined to stay despite uncertain future

Alvaro Morata’s season can be described as the perfect metaphor for his career so far – a series of ups and downs.

Nonetheless, it must be said that the Spaniard seems to enjoy playing at Juventus more than anywhere else – whether we’re talking about his current stint at the club, or his previous one between 2014 and 2016.

Therefore, Tuttosport (via Calciomercato) believes that the striker is eager to remain in Turin for next season and beyond.

The 28-year-old completed his return to the Old Lady last summer following underwhelming spells at Real Madrid, Chelsea and lastly Atletico Madrid.

The latter allowed Morata to rejoin the Bianconeri on an initial loan deal worth 10 million euros, and the Italians have an option of redeeming it on permanent basis for an additional 45 millions.

Another option could be on the table, which is renewing the star’s loan spell for another 10 million euros, before having the rights to buy him out for 35 millions in the summer of 2022.

Alvaro’s inconsistent form lately has shred some doubts over Juve’s willingness to exercise any of the options stated above.

Nonetheless, the striker is determined to fight to convince the club’s hierarchy of keeping him in Turin, as he is unwilling to return to Atletico, where he was unable to form a bond with manager Diego Simeone – according to the source.

Morata returned to the scoresheet on Sunday, scoring Juve’s second goal in the 3-1 win over Genoa, and both the player and the club will be hoping for some more during the final months of the current campaign.