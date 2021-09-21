Juventus striker doubtful ahead of Spezia encounter

Despite Juve’s horrendous start to the season, Alvaro Morata’s impressive goal-scoring run has thus far been one of the few bright sparks of the campaign. The Spaniard found the back of the net in his last three outings against Napoli, Malmo and finally Milan.

Nonetheless, the striker asked to leave the pitch early during Sunday’s clash against the Rossoneri due to a physical discomfort, and was replaced by Moise Kean at the 65th minute.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Morata’s timely exit helped him in avoiding an injury that would rule him out for a while.

However, the club could decide to leave him out of the midweek trip to Spezia, and allow him to fully recover ahead of the weekend fixture against Sampdoria.

In this case, the source expects the former Real Madrid man to be once again replaced by Kean. During Tuesday’s press conference, Max Allegri revealed that Federico Chiesa will start on Wednesday, however, the former Fiorentina star is more likely to play on the wing.

Therefore, the source believes that the young Moise could be supported by Paulo Dybala upfront, with Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski occupying the flanks in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Locatelli would thus be expected to operate in the double pivot, while Adrien Rabiot gets dropped from the lineup following his disappointing display against Milan.