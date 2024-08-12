Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik has an offer from Genoa, but he remains determined to find a spot in Thiago Motta’s squad.

The 30-year-old joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 completing a loan move from Olympique Marseille. The Serie A giants exercised their option to buy him last summer.

But following Motta’s arrival in Turin, the Pole found himself on the outs alongside his compatriot Wojciech Szczesny and several other players, including Federico Chiesa.

These stars have been left out of the squad in the club’s pre-season friendlies.

But Szczesny is unlikely to gain back a squad role as Michele Di Gregorio has already filled in his gloves, there could be some hope for Milik given how the club has yet to find a new understudy for Dusan Vlahovic.

Christino Giuntoli and Co are currently occupied with poaching the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Nicolas Gonzalez and possibly a new defender, so signing a new backup striker might not be a priority for the club at the moment.

So according to La Repubblica Genova via TuttoJuve, Milik is still aiming to be reinstated in Motta’s squad.

The former Napoli man surfaced as a transfer target for Genoa who need a new bomber following Mateo Retegui’s transfer to Atalanta.

However, Milik would much rather maintain his spot in Turin rather than join the Grifone.

On the other hand, it would be easier for Genoa to land Juventus Next Gen defender Tarik Muharemovic who is set to leave in order to gain more playing time, explains the source.