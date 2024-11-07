Juventus will part ways with their striker Arkadiusz Milik at the end of the season, claims Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero.

The 30-year-old signed for the club in the summer of 2022, completing a loan switch from Olympique Marseille. The Bianconeri then exercised their option to buy him in the following year for a total sum of 9 million euros.

Last summer, Milik was tipped to depart as he was initially considered outside Thiago Motta’s project, but ended up staying put, with the management shifting its focus towards revamping other departments.

However, the Poland international has been injured since June. While he was expected to resume action around October, the pain in his knee persisted, forcing him to undergo surgery. Hence, he will remain on the sidelines until January, leaving Dusan Vlahovic without a genuine backup. The Serbian has been playing non-stop since the start of the season.

Hence, the Roman newspaper believes the player’s future is already written, as the club will be looking to replace him with a younger and healthier profile.

The source doesn’t expect Milik to go anywhere in the middle of the season, considering a January exit virtually impossible. However, he could well be on his way out of Turin when the campaign draws to an end.

So barring an unexpected upturn in his fortunes during the second half of the season, this will be the player’s final campaign at Continassa, even though his contract runs until June 2026.

Milik rose to prominence during his time Ajax, before arriving at Napoli as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain when the latter joined Juventus in the summer of 2016. The Pole suffered two devastating injuries during his time in Southern Italy, but still proved his worth when healthy. He then spent 18 months in Marseille before making his return to the peninsula through Juve’s gates.