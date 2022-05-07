Juventus striker expected to shake off slight knock ahead of Coppa Italia final

On Friday night, Massimiliano Allegri decided to hand Moise Kean a chance to start on the left of an attacking trident against Genoa, while granting Alvaro Morata some rest.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, he failed to pounce on the several scoring opportunities he received throughout the match, making one poor miss after another.

Moreover, the Italian appeared to have sustained a knock at the end of the match, but he still had to remain on the pitch until the final whistle because Allegri had already completed his substitutions by that point.

But according to TuttoJuve, Kean doesn’t risk missing out of the Coppa Italia final which will take place at the Stadio Olimpico next Wednesday.

The source believes that the former PSG man had only sustained a bruise, and thus, he’ll be able to shake it off and make himself available for selection.

Juve FC say

At this point, a large section of the fanbase won’t be excited by the news following the player’s poor performance against Genoa.

However, any addition to the squad is a welcomed one at this point, especially ahead of a tough battle versus Inter that could last for 120 minutes.

And let’s remember that a striker’s career is often a wild rollercoaster. Sometimes a forward wastes the easiest of chances, and on other occasions, he can score when you least expect it. Kean’s winner against Sassuolo might be a viable example.