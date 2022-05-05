Juventus striker had more goal attempts than any other in Serie A

With only three rounds separating us from the end of the campaign, Calciomercato revealed the identities of the top 10 players who had the most goal attempts since the start of the Serie A season.

The numbers reveal that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is leading the pack with 117 shots. The Serbian made the switch from Fiorentina to Turin last January, but he’s been a bit less prolific with his new club.

The 22-year-old had been leading the Serie A scoring charts for the majority of the season, but Ciro Immobile has managed to usurp him in the last few weeks. The Lazio bomber now has 27 goals, compared to Dusan’s 23.

The Euro 2020 winner also happens to be second on the list of goal attempts with 114 shots. Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi completes the podium with 96 shots. He scored 14 league goals this season. He shares the same number of attempts with Lautaro Martinez.

Another Juventus striker appears on the list in fifth place. Paulo Dybala has found the back of the net on nine occasions this season, but has took a total of 94 shots.

Here is the full Top 10 list:

1- Dusan Vlahovic 117

2- Ciro Immobile 114

3- Domenico Berardi 96

4- Lautaro Martinez 96

5- Paulo Dybala 94

6- Rafael Leao 88

7- Tammy Abraham 88

8- Andrea Pinamonti 87

9- Lorenzo Insigne 85

10- Marko Arnautovic 85