After scoring in back-to-back Serie A matches at the expense of Lecce and Atalanta, Dusan Vlahovic couldn’t make it three in a row when Juventus hosted Cremonese last Sunday.

The Serbian was largely ineffective for as long as he lasted on the pitch. But luckily for the Old Lady, Nicolò Fagioli and Gleison Bremer delivered the goals that sealed a 2-0 win over the Tigers.

Nonetheless, Calciomercato identified Vlahovic as one of the Flops in the worst formation of Serie A Round 36.

The Serbian is the only Bianconeri star to get this undesirable recognition in this edition, while Milan got the bulk with four representatives following their 0-2 defeat in Spezia.

Therefore, Rossoneri stars Ante Rebic and Alexis Saelemaekers flank the Juventus striker upfront, while Fikayo Tomori features at the back with Mike Maignan as the worst goalkeeper of the Italian weekend.

Despite their 4-2 win over Sassuolo, Inter have two representatives in the middle of the park in the shape of their benchwarmers Roberto Gagliardini and Kristjan Asllani who earned rare playing time on Saturday night.

Serie A Round 36 Flops (4-3-3): Maigain (Milan); Becao (Udinese), Tressoldi (Sassuolo), Tomori (Milan), Hysaj (Napoli); Gagliardini (Inter), Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Asllani (Inter); Saelemaekers (Milan), Vlahovic (Juventus), Rebic (Milan)