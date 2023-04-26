Juventus striker Moise Kean facing additional time on the sidelines

Thankfully for Juventus, the situation on the injury front has significantly improved after suffering a major crisis at the start of the campaign. Nonetheless, having a full squad at the manager’s disposal remains a quasi-impossible scenario.

In the last few matches, Moise Kean has been out of the squad after suffering a muscular injury.

While early diagnosis expected him to return for tonight’s big showdown against Inter in the Coppa Italia, it appears that his condition is more serious than initially thought.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Max Allegri revealed that his striker will remain on the sidelines for at least another ten days.

Therefore, Calciomercato (via ilBianconero) suggests a possible return either against Atalanta or Sevilla.

The Bianconeri travel to Bergamo for what could be a crucial Serie A fixture on May 7 before hosting Sevilla at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on May 11.

So asides from tonight’s Derby d’Italia, Kean ought to miss the next two league encounters against Lecce and Bologna.

This season, the 23-year-old has contributed with eight goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Juventus have already bought Kean outright from Everton, but his future in Turin remains uncertain at this point.