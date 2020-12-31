Juventus striker Morata has the last laugh at Atletico

Alvaro Morata will be laughing at the scenario which Atletico Madrid have left themselves in, as he enjoys life back with Juventus.

The Spaniard was the club’s top goalscorer last season with 12 league goals, and was the man with the most goal contributions also with 14, but the manager opted to drop him for the latter stages of the Champions League, before agreeing to offload him last summer.

Forward on a matter of months and the man who he was dropped for, Diego Costa, has terminated his own contract, and they now enter the January window in search of a new number nine as reported by AS.

Meanwhile in Italy, Morata sits joint-top of the rankings for Champions League goals this term with six goals, and has contributed 17 goals (10 goals and seven assists) in his opening 17 matches in all competitions.

The fact that Morata is only with the club on loan, albeit with an option to buy which Juventus are widely reported to be willing to accept, only goes to show how easy it was for the Spanish giants to accept his exit.

It will be interesting to see who they target to bring in to try and score their goals, while Morata will enjoy the remainder of the season enhancing his already impressive partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo at the spearhead of the attack.

Will Simeone be regretting his decision to allow Morata to leave?

Patrick