Juventus striker on loan at Torino could be set to miss derby

In the summer of 2016, Marko Pjaca arrived to Juventus as one of the most promising talents in Croatia. The forward developed as an academy product at Dinamo Zagreb, before becoming an important member for the club.

Nonetheless, recurring injuries and unstable performances prevented him from leaving his mark in Turin after completing a transfer worth 23 million euros.

Since January 2018, the 26-year-old has been constantly on loan as the Bianconeri tried to recuperate the cash that they splashed to sign him.

He had temporary spells at Schalke, Fiorentina, Anderlecht and Genoa, with no side attempting to maintain his services on a permanent basis.

This season, Pjaca made the short trip across town, as Juventus sent him on a loan move to Torino, where he found his compatriot, Ivan Juric.

The Croatian manager has been undoubtedly pleased with the striker, who has thus far scored two vital goals for the Granata. The former Dinamo striker scored after coming off the bench against Sassuolo and Lazio in the last two rounds of Serie A.

But unfortunately for the player, he has recently sustained an injury in the right calf, and could miss the encounter against his parent club, as Calciomercato tells it.

Torino will host Juventus next Saturday (October 2) in the the famous Derby della Mole.