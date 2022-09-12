Juventus striker receives scathing criticism for his Sunday performance

With several top names either injured or rested, Max Allegri handed Moise Kean a rare starting berth in the meeting between Juventus and Salernitana.

The Italian acted as a hybrid right winger while cutting to the centre at times to become a second striker alongside Dusan Vlahovic.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, his outing was forgettable to say the least. He failed to provide the Serbian with enough support, except for a solitary assist on a goal which was rightly disallowed for an offside.

Moreover, he did little when tracking back to support his teammates. Instead, he gave away cheap fouls by unceremoniously pushing his opponents to the ground, which ultimately earned him a booking.

Expectedly, Allegri hauled him off at halftime in favor of the significantly more productive Arkadiusz Milik.

According to JuventusNews24, Kean was once again the worst player on the pitch for his team during the eventful encounter on Sunday.

The source explains how the striker received very low grades for his poor outing. His marks were 4.5 and below.

Furthermore, the crowd in attendance reportedly booed the player while leaving the pitch, as a sign of their frustration with his performance.

Juve FC say

While it’s hard to argue against the scathing criticism for Kean’s display, booing a player let alone a young one hardly ever helps.

Kean remains a youth product of the club, and one who’s capable of producing improved displays with some proper managing and perhaps if unleashed in his natural position as a target man.