Juventus striker receives the highest grades for his exploits against Bologna

In has been a long while since we last celebrated a confident Juventus victory, Thankfully, Max Allegri’s men ended their woeful run with a confident win over Bologna.

Filip Kostic broke the deadlock with his first goal for the Bianconeri. In the second period, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik poured more misery on the hapless Emilians.

Naturally, the three goal-scorers received high grades in the player ratings of the major Italian news outlets.

Nonetheless, it was Milik who took the Man of the Match honors on most accounts, generally receiving a grade of 7.5.

However, the rest of his teammates were no slouches either, with the majority of defenders and midfielders receiving favorable grades – mostly 6.5.

Even the under-fire Max Allegri got a series of sevens for his match management. The tactician guided his team towards victory with a massively improved performance compared to the abysmal previous ones.

Here are the complete player ratings from the news outlets as published by ilBianconero.

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6

Danilo 6.5

Bremer 6.5

Bonucci 6.5

Alex Sandro 6.5

McKennie 6.5 (Cuadrado 6.5)

Locatelli 7 (Miretti N/A)

Rabiot 6.5 (De Sciglio N/A)

Kostic 7 (Paredes 6.5)

Milik 7,5 (Kean N/A).

Vlahovic 7

Allegri 6.5

Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Danilo 6

Bremer 6.5

Bonucci 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

McKennie 7 (Cuadrado 6)

Locatelli 7 (Miretti N/A)

Rabiot 7 (De Sciglio N/A)

Kostic 7 (Paredes 6)

Milik 7,5 (Kean N/A)

Vlahovic 7.5

Allegri 7

Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Danilo 6.5

Bremer 6

Bonucci 6.5

Alex Sandro 6.5

McKennie 6.5 (Cuadrado 6)

Locatelli 6.5 (Miretti N/A)

Rabiot 6.5 (De Sciglio N/A)

Kostic 7 (Paredes 6)

Milik 7 (Kean N/A)

Vlahovic 7

Allegri 7

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 6

Danilo 6

Bremer 6.5

Bonucci 6.5

Alex Sandro 6.5

McKennie 6

Locatelli 6.5 (Miretti N/A)

Rabiot 6.5 (De Sciglio N/A)

Kostic 7

Milik 7.5 (Kean N/A)

Vlahovic 7.5

Allegri 7

ilBiancoNero.com

Szczesny 6

Danilo 6

Bremer 6.5

Bonucci 6.5

Alex Sandro 6.5

McKennie 7 (Cuadrado 6)

Locatelli 6 (Miretti 6)

Rabiot 6.5 (De Sciglio 6)

Kostic 7 (Paredes 6)

Milik 7,5 Kean 6)

Vlahovic 7

Allegri 6.5