Juventus striker recognized amongst the flops of the Serie A weekend

Last Sunday, Juventus fell short in their quest of overtaking their rivals Inter, as they failed to capitalize on a flurry of chances.

Instead, the Nerazzurri emerged victorious thanks to a controversial penalty kick scored by Hakan Calhanoglu on the second attempt.

Even though the majority of Max Allegri’s men didn’t disgrace themselves, Calciomercato recognized Alvaro Morata as one of the flops of the weekend.

While the Bianconeri had picked the Spaniard as the best Juventus player in March, he failed to build on last month’s performances, as his April began in a disappointing fashion.

The 29-year-old started on the left side in a supporting role for Dusan Vlahovic, but his impact was minimal.

Alongside the former Real Madrid man, the Flop formation included three players from Sassuolo and another trio from Cagliari.

The Neroverdi succumbed to defeat at the hands of Lazio away from home. The source chose Juventus transfer targets Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi among the most disappointing stars of the round.

The formation also included Inter’s Lautaro Martinez who injured Manuel Locatelli with a head kick and ran the risk of a dismissal before being taken off by Simone Inzaghi.

Flop XI (4-2-3-1): Musso (Atalanta); Zappa (Cagliari), Caldara (Venezia), Fazio (Salerniatana), Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi (Sassuolo), Deiola (Cagliari); Pereiro (Cagliari), Martinez (Inter), Morata (Juventus); Scamacca (Sassuolo)