Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic must be extremely cautious against Frosinone if he wishes to feature against Napoli.

The Serbian will once again lead the line for the Bianconeri this weekend, as they host the Canarini at the Allianz Stadium in Sunday’s early kickoff.

The 24-year-old has been the main source of goals for the Bianconeri since the turn of the year, and the team will be heavily relying on him to guide them out of the dark tunnel.

However, Vlahovic is only one booking away from earning himself a one-match ban, notes JuventusNews24.

The rules state that a player who accumulates five yellow cards in domestic competitions would have to serve a one-match ban.

This season, Vlahovic has thus far collected four bookings in his 22 Serie A appearances. Therefore, his next yellow card will earn him a suspension.

Hence, the former Fiorentina man must be very attentive against Frosinone and avoid needless challenges.

Otherwise, he could find himself sitting at home next weekend instead of joining his teammates on the trip south for the major clash against Napoli.

This would be a major blow for Max Allegri who’s hoping to have his main striker at his disposal for the big fixture.

Despite the Partenopei’s woes this term, we can expect them to be charged up in front of their home supporters when they host Juventus whom they consider to be among their fiercest rivals.

So all in all, Juventus fans will be hoping that Vlahovic puts his name on the scoresheet this Sunday, and not on the referee’s cards.