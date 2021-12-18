Juventus striker search boosted as his exile continues

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is confirmed as absent for a third consecutive Arsenal match, further enhancing the likelihood of an exit in January with Juventus believed to be of interest.

The Gabon international was stripped of the captaincy in north London before his side faced Southampton, before remaining out for the following match with West Ham also, and manager Mikel Arteta has now confirmed that he will once again not be used when the face Leeds today.

When asked in his pre-match press conference ahead of today’s clash, he said (via JustArsenal.com): “No, he’s not available for selection.”

The manager was then asked if he still had a future at the Emirates Stadium and Arteta refused to comment, further fueling speculation that he could leave the club in the very-near future.

It is no secret that goals have been hard to come-by in Turin this term, while Paulo Dybala‘s red hot form hasn’t been enough to cover for the failures of his team-mates in front of goal.

If we could land Aubameyang and get him enjoying his football again, he could prove to be an incredible signing. He can play off the left or through the middle giving us different ways to play, and I can’t think of any reason not to try bring him in next month.

Patrick