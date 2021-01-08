Juventus’ striker search takes them to Genoa

Juventus are keen to get a new striker this month, and they have now taken their search to Genoa.

They have been linked with a move for the likes of Olivier Giroud and Arkadiusz Milik before now, but more names are constantly being added to the mix.

Tuttosports via Calciomercato says that they have now turned their attention towards signing Eldor Shomurodov.

The Uzbek has been one of the important players at the Grifone, but Juve is looking to take advantage of their good relationship with them and land him before this transfer window closes.

The report says that Juve will sign him on loan for the next six months and make the move permanent at the end of this season if he meets their expectations.

The 25-year-old isn’t the most prolific target that Juventus has, as he has just two goals and an assist in 10 league games this season.

But he can be the easiest player that they can land this month because top players hardly change teams in the January transfer window.

It remains unclear if Juve will be asked to pay a loan fee to land him, but the relationship between both teams might see the Bianconeri send a younger striker from their youth set up the other way as a part of the deal.

For now, this is just one idea that the Bianconeri is working on. Before the window closes, fans should see the striker that they will end up with.