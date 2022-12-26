Following the death of super-agent Mino Raiola, his former collaborator Rafaela Pimenta inherited the vast majority of Dutchman’s luxurious stable. As for Juventus, their amicable relations with the late agent transmitted to his successor.

Last summer, the Bianconeri worked alongside Pimenta on two major transfers: Paul Pogba’s return to Turin and Matthijs de Ligt’s sale to Bayern Munich. However, it seems that one particular Juventus player is looking to part ways with the Brazilian lawyer.

According to DAZN via JuventusNews24, Moise Kean is about to end his collaboration with Pimenta and the rest of Raiola’s agency.

The 22-year-old has been represented by Raiola since the beginning of his professional career, but the source names two potential agencies that could become his new representatives.

The first is the Pastorello brothers (Andrea and Federico), also known as P&P Sport Management. This is one of the best rising agencies in the business, and includes stars like Romelu Lukaku, Demarai Gray and Arthur Melo.

The second possibility mentioned by the source is Alessandro Lucci’s World Soccer Agency. Lucci is one of the most renowned agents on the Italian scene. He currently represents Dejan Kulusevski, Filip Kostic and Joaquin Correa among a host of stars.

It remains to be seen if this switch will bear any effects on his future at Juventus. The Bianconeri have an obligation to buy the striker on certain conditions when his two-year loan stint expires at the end of the season.