Juventus striker should regain starting spot upon his return from injury

October 6, 2021 - 8:30 pm

Since the start of the season, it was plainly obvious that Max Allegri had chosen his preferred striking duo, with Paulo Dybala lining up alongside Alvaro Morata.

The two men were considered relatively young during the manager’s first stint at the club, but at the age of 28, they are by far Juve’s most experienced forwards after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine and the Spaniard both left the pitch injured against Sampdoria last month, but are expected to be back after the next international break.

Morata in particular could need a little bit more time to fully heal, but it appears that his starting spot will be waiting for him.

In the recent matches, Allegri has been testing a new formation with Federico Chiesa acting as a false 9, prompting some to believe that the former Real Madrid striker could be dropped from the lineup.

Nevertheless, la Gazzetta dello Sport assures that Morata remains the coach’s favorite option for the role, and he’s expected to regain his starting berth next to Dybala upon his return from his injury setback.

The report believes that the false 9 experience is only temporary, while Moise Kean needs more time before he can cement himself a starting spot.

Morata, on the other hand, enjoyed a decent start to the campaign, breaking the deadlock against Napoli and Milan in Serie A while also scoring against Malmo in the Champions League.

