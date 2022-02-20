Juventus striker still interested in a move back to Spain

Alvaro Morata was the subject of interest from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The Spanish striker had been Juve’s main number 9, but the club signed Dusan Vlahovic in that window.

The Serbian effectively moves ahead of him as the club’s first-choice striker.

Fans had expected Morata to drop to the bench now that Juve has landed Vlahovic.

He probably thought the same and was open to a return to Spain, but the move never materialised.

Barca remains interested in signing a striker and the former Chelsea man will still move to Spain if he gets the chance, according to Tutto sport.

However, the report also adds that he has become relevant to Juventus in this campaign after Max Allegri added him to an attacking three.

The Bianconeri could now make his move permanent for 15m euros in the summer and it is a prospect he is looking forward to as well.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been one of our best players in this campaign even though he hardly scores enough goals.

The Atletico Madrid loanee is also doing well in an attacking three alongside Paulo Dybala and Vlahovic.

If we keep him, it could help us build a strong offensive lineup that can challenge for titles from next season.