Juventus striker target wants a January move reports Di Marzio

Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Arkaduisz Milik is looking to earn a January move away from Napoli.

The Polish striker has been sidelined by the Naples side this season as he failed to agree on a new deal or find another team before the last transfer window closed.

Earlier in the summer, he had made Juve his first-choice team to join as he looked for a new home.

The Biaconeri didn’t make their move for him and he was set to join Roma, who was supposed to lose Edin Dzeko to Juve.

The transfer merry-go-round didn’t work out and he has been forced to remain without football for the rest of the first half of the season after Napoli decided not to include him in their registered squad for the season.

Speaking to Radio Punto Nuovo via Tuttomercatoweb, Di Marzio said: “I know that Milik wants to find a team in January and therefore Napoli will collect a small treasure which remains an important aspect. ”

Juventus eventually signed Alvaro Morata as their striker for this season, but the Bianconeri will likely look for another striker to support the Spaniard.

With six months left on his deal in January, Milik can represent a bargain buy.