Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik is hoping to overcome his injury problems in time for the Derby della Mole encounter.

The 30-year-old was on target a couple of weeks ago in the 2-2 draw against Atalanta when he deputized for the suspended Dusan Vlahovic. However, he sustained an adductor injury afterwards.

The former Napoli and Ajax star thus missed his club’s last contest against Genoa which ended in a stalemate.

Milik’s injury is particularly problematic for Max Allegri who will have to negotiate the league showdown against Lazio with a depleted attacking department, as Vlahovic will be suspended yet again.

The manager will, in all likelihood, resort to Moise Kean’s services.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Milik is aiming to be available once again when Juventus take on Torino in the Derby on the 13th of April.

With only three goals in Serie A, this surely hasn’t been the Pole’s most prolific campaign. Yet, he was on the scoresheet in the first Derby of the season, which ended in a 2-o win in favor of the Old Lady.

So perhaps the Poland international will have the opportunity to replicate this feat.

But in the meantime, Milik appears set to miss three crucial fixtures for the club after the international break.

In addition to the Serie A clash against Lazio, the two clubs will lock horns once more three days later in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Afterwards, the Bianconeri will host Fiorentina on April 7th in yet another contest that the Polish star will likely skip.