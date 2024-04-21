Juventus striker Moise Kean will likely miss Tuesday’s encounter against Lazio in the Coppa Italia through injury.

The 24-year-old sustained a knee problem last week which ruled him out of the recent Sardinian trip. His teammates settled for a 2-2 draw against Cagliari in Friday’s league fixture after finding themselves trailing by two goals at halftime.

Max Allegri’s men have now resumed training as they prepare to take on Lazio in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. The Binaconeri won the first leg at home by two unanswered goals, so they’ll be the favorites to return from Rome with a ticket to the final.

But according to JuventusNews24, Kean is unlikely to recover in time to take part in the contest.

As the source explains, the Italian is training separately, so he won’t be able to shake off his knee problem in time.

The former Everton and PSG man had already missed a part of the season with a long-term injury that also cost him a January move to Atletico Madrid.

But even with Kean out of the equation, Allegri can still count on four strikers for the cup clash.

Arkadiusz Milik made his return from injury coming off the bench against Cagliari. The Pole offers an alternative option to Dusan Vlahovic in the centre-forward role.

Moreover, Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz will be vying for the second-striker role. The Italian has been getting the nod recently, with the Turkish teenager often introduced in the second period.