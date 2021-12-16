Juventus striker unlikely to remain at the club beyond the summer

Since his return to Juventus in 2020, Alvaro Morata certainly had his ups and downs – just like the majority of the squad.

However, the Spaniard’s stay in Turin remains on a temporary basis after arriving on an initial loan move which was renewed for another campaign.

The Bianconeri have already paid Atletico Madrid a total of 20 millions for the striker’s services between 2020 and 2022.

And yet, they’ll have to forge another 35 million euros to maintain their number 9 on a permanent basis.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri will politely pass up the opportunity, sending Morata back to the Spanish capital.

The report explains how Juventus consider the remaining sum to be excessive for a center forward who has been inconsistent in front of goal.

Moreover, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid man will turn 30 next season.

Juve FC say

Throughout his career, Morata has been a player who tends to score decisive goals at times, but on the other hand, goes missing for large spells.

Juventus would be right in their assessment, as his form doesn’t exactly justify his major transfer fee (which would reach 55 millions in total).

However, it shouldn’t be forgotten that the Spain international remains a popular figure amongst the fans, and he appears to be a positive figure by encouraging his younger teammates.

If Atletico accept to lower their demands, then perhaps Morata could get his wish by staying in Turin.

But even in this case, Juventus must look for a new bomber upfront, while the 29-year-old can act as an additional weapon.