Juventus boasts some of the highest-paid players in Serie A, leading to debates about whether their salaries are justified given their position behind Inter Milan in the standings.

The Bianconeri possess an impressive squad with some of Italy’s top players and have consistently been the second-best team in the league this season.

While many consider Inter Milan to have the strongest squad, Juventus features quality players and likely maintains the highest wage bill in the league.

Currently, they, along with Inter Milan and AC Milan, comprise the top three teams in the league. Journalist Fabio Ravezzani has undertaken a comparison of the earnings of the three main strikers in each team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The 3 AC Milan forwards (Leao, Giroud, Pulisic) have a gross salary of 19 million. In Inter (Lautaro, Thuram, Arnautovic) they are on 31 million. In Juve (Vlahovic, Chiesa, Milik) they are on 33 million. Something it means. What? You decide.”

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest players in the league in every position, and they earn a lot of money because they play for a big club.

It makes little sense to judge them by the salary they make as they all have different agreements at their clubs.