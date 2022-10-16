Following a calamitous week, Juventus earned a timely victory over their crosstown rivals Torino in what was a cagey affair.

The Bianconeri had the better chances starting the end of the first half, and the pressure eventually paid off when Dusan Vlahovic snatched a vital winner in the second half.

The Serbian looked sharp from the get-go, testing his compatriot Vanja Milinkovic-Savic on several occasions before ultimately finding the back of the net.

Hence, the former Fiorentina bomber received the highest grades in the player ratings of the major Italian news outlets.

On the contrary, Moise Kean was once again wasteful in front of goal. Max Allegri gave the Italian striker a rare start, but he eventually replaced him with Arek Milik shortly before the goal.

The former PSG man received poor grades, alongside Weston McKennie and Juan Cuadrado who suffered on the right lane.

Here are the full player ratings from the biggest Italian news sources as published by ilBianconero.

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 7

Bremer 6 (Bonucci 6)

Alex Sandro 7

Cuadrado 5

McKennie 6

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 6

Kean 5 (Milik 6)

Vlahovic 7 (Paredes N/A).

Allegri 6.5

Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 7

Bremer 6 (Bonucci 6)

Alex Sandro 6.5

Cuadrado 5.5

McKennie 5.5

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 6.5

Kostic 6.5

Kean 5 (Milik 6)

Vlahovic 7 (Paredes N/A).

Allegri 6.5

Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Danilo 6.5

Bremer 6 (Bonucci 6)

Alex Sandro 6

Cuadrado 6

McKennie 5.5

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 6

Kean 5 (Milik 6)

Vlahovic 7 (Paredes N/A).

Allegri 6.5

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 7

Bremer 6 (Bonucci 6)

Alex Sandro 6

Cuadrado 5

McKennie 5

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6.5

Kostic 6

Kean 5 (Milik 6)

Vlahovic 7 (Paredes N/A).

Allegri 6

ilBiancoNero.com

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 7

Bremer 6 (Bonucci 6)

Alex Sandro 6.5

Cuadrado 5.5

McKennie 5.5

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 6.5

Kostic 6.5

Kean 5 (Milik 6)

Vlahovic 7 (Paredes N/A).

Allegri 6.5